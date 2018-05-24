Resign because the Judiciary is being run by cartels - ICHUNGWA tells MARAGA! You have failed Kenyans badly

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has told Chief Justice David Maraga to resign because he has failed Kenyans by being the Head of a rogue Judiciary.





Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Thursday, Ichungwa who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta claimed that Maraga is being held hostage by cartels in the Judiciary who he termed as “Wakora Network”.





“He is tired and he completely lost the control of the Judiciary. The Judiciary is in the hands of cartels and I think somebody called them the Wakora network and that wakora network is real. It is there, it is the one running the Judiciary. Maraga is under siege,” said Ichungwa





The vocal MP asked Maraga to let someone energetic to lead the Judiciary, adding that the Government would be happy to appropriate money for his early retirement.





“He has I think less than two years to retire and we will be happy to appropriate money for his early retirement package. He can allow somebody else; somebody more energetic, somebody who is focused, somebody who will not play to the whim of cartels to run the judiciary, and restore our judiciary to what it ought to be,” he said.



