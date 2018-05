Recruitment in Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, Kenya

Nanyuki Cottage Hospital (NCH) is a non-profit healthcare provider situated in Nanyuki, Kenya. It has a 50 In-patient bed capacity with a Maternity and fully operational Operating Theatre. NCH provides high quality Outpatient and Inpatient services and prides itself as the leading healthcare provider in the region. NCH offers Laboratory, Radiology, Dental and Comprehensive Care Services. The hospital also hosts a frail care facility and sheltered housing.