Recruitment in Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, Kenya

Patient Care Assistant



Nanyuki Cottage Hospital (NCH) is a non-profit healthcare provider situated in Nanyuki, Kenya. It has a 50 In-patient bed capacity with a Maternity and fully operational Operating Theatre. NCH provides high quality Outpatient and Inpatient services and prides itself as the leading healthcare provider in the region. NCH offers Laboratory, Radiology, Dental and Comprehensive Care Services. The hospital also hosts a frail care facility and sheltered housing.

Roles

Under the supervision of the Nurse, the Patient Care Assistant will assist patients and geriatrics with activities of daily living, and collaborate with all members of the hospital in creating an efficient, safe and friendly environment for healthcare delivery.

Qualifications

· KCSE: Minimum Grade C- (Minus)

· Training in First Aid, Customer Care or any other relevant course.

· Experience working with Geriatrics will be an added advantage.

· Able to work with minimal supervision.

· Able to maintain high level of confidentiality.

· Courteous, respectful and friendly

· Demonstrate good organizational skills and ability to take own initiative.

· Demonstrate ability to communicate effectively and willingness to work as part of a team.









Housekeeping Attendant

Specification:

· Under the supervision of the Housekeeping Services Team Leader, the Housekeeping Attendant will be responsible for maintaining high standard of cleanliness in the Hospital.

Qualifications

· Completed K.C.S.E with proficiency in English (verbal & written).

· Experience working in a Hospital environment will be an added advantage

· Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to communicate effectively and work collaboratively contributing to a collegial team environment;

· Effective at listening to, understanding, and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers, patients and clients.

· Must be able to perform assigned duties with attention to detail, speed, accuracy, follow-through, courtesy, cooperativeness and work well with limited supervision.

· Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team with minimum supervision.









Staff Nurse

Roles

· The Staff Nurse will be responsible for providing high quality nursing services in the Hospital.

· He/she will be expected to provide safe nursing care and ensure infection prevention protocols are maintained at all levels.

· He/she will work closely with other healthcare providers to ensure delivery of quality services to patients,geriatrics and clients seeking health care services at the NCH.

Qualifications

· KRN/M, KRCHN.

· Registered and licensed with the Nursing Council of Kenya.

· A minimum of 3 years working experience.

· Experience in Geriatric Nursing will be an added advantage.

· Good organizational, cognitive, problem solving, and interpersonal skills.

· Computer literate.

· Ability to work under minimal supervision.

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send your application quoting your current and expected remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees to be received not later than 15th June 2018.

The Human Resources Officer,

Nanyuki Cottage Hospital

P.O. Box 95-10400.

Nanyule

Email: hr@nanvukicoithosmorg.