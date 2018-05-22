Recruitment by Aga Khan Hospital (Various Vacancies)

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa.





The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa- Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, with plans to spread to Bomet.

With the ongoing expansion we seek to recruit a professional for the following vacant position:

Senior House Officer – Kitale Medical Centre

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Head of Outreach, the successful candidate will be overall in charge of the Medical Centre and responsible for providing consultancy and quality clinical care plan to patients in ambulatory and emergency scenarios

Other Responsibilities:

· Perform minor surgeries.

· Re-asses and follow up patients.

· Assess and formulate plans for patient transfers as necessitated by clinical conditions

· Take up administrative functions of the clinic when called upon to do so

Requirements

· M.B.Ch.B or equivalent from a recognized University.

· Over one – year working experience.

· Must be Registered / Licensed by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

· Competency in emergency procedures e.g. ACLS, ATLS etc. will be an added advantage.

· Excellent public relations and communication skills

How to Apply

Only qualified candidates are encouraged to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 4th June, 2018.









Pharmaceutical Technologist – Kitale Medical Centre

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Senior House Officer In charge the successful candidate will provide both quality Pharmacy services and health care in the Medical Centre.

Requirements

· Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology from KMTC or equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Must be registered and licensed by the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

· Over one year working experience in a busy pharmacy.

· Over one year experience in inventory control and management.

· Knowledge in computer packages will be an added advantage

Cleaner – Kitale Medical Centre

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Senior House Officer in charge, the successful candidate will be responsible for the general cleaning of the facility and any other duties that may be assigned to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment.

Requirements

· Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry

· Good communication skills (Oral and written) in both English and Kiswahili

· Over one year working experience in a similar position

Sonographer – Migori Medical Centre

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Radiology Manager the successful candidate will be responsible for providing safe, efficient, high quality diagnostic imaging services through the use of modern imaging technology that includes computerized X-ray machine and multi probe ultrasound unit.

Key Responsibilities

· The purpose of this position is to undertake initial patient evaluation, provide diagnostic radiographs, perform ultrasound and Doppler examinations by capturing images of diagnostic value.

· Ensure radiation safety measures and protection are observed to comply with government regulations and to ensure safety to patient’s staff and self.

· Ensure scheduled maintenance, and calibration of medical equipment’s are in place and followed.

· Ensure accurate documentation and care of patients’ records.

Requirements

· Higher Diploma in Ultrasound

· Two (2) years working experience in similar position

· Registered and licensed by The Kenya Radiation Protection Board

· A member of Society of radiographers in Kenya (SORK).

· High level of confidentiality, discretion and trustworthiness.

· Good communication skills.

Driver (Locum)

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Security Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for driving vehicles for the Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu as assigned.

Key Responsibilities

· Drive all hospital vehicles to transport passengers or goods to designated areas.

· Pick up and transport employees according to requests, appointments or schedules.

· Perform routine vehicle maintenance such as regulating tire pressure, adding oil, water, car wash as well taking the vehicle to the mechanics for servicing and/or repair.

· Report all accidents or incidents as and when they occur.

Requirements

· Minimum KCSE certificate.

· Possession of valid driving licence classes BCE.

· Minimum two years driving experience.

· Valid certificate of good conduct.

· Good knowledge of the Highway Code and other Kenya traffic laws applicable to commercial operations.

· Ability to work at odd hours and / or travel at short notice.

If you do not receive any response from us please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Interested candidates should also note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not solicit any funds for purposes of recruitment.