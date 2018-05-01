Recruitment at Startimes Media, Nairobi, Kenya

A leading Digital TV industry player StarTimes Media is seeking a highly motivated and skilled professional who is suitably qualified to fill in the positions of

Human Resource Officer

.





Department: Human Resource

Reports to: Country HR Manager

Job Objective: The Human Resource Officer is responsible for providing support in the various human resource functions, which include recruitment, staffing, training and development, performance monitoring, payroll processing and employee counseling.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Contribute to the regional business strategy by helping identify, prioritize, and build organizational capabilities, behaviors, structures, and processes

· Diagnose business challenges and together with Country HR craft solutions and see through execution

· Translate business and HR strategy into a clear annual HR operational plan

· Implement regional initiatives and strategy

· Manage the local introduction of new or revised Human Resources Policies and Procedures to support business processes

· Responsible for execution of all people processes in the employment and business cycle, in line with policy and legislation

· Support the regional management in forecasting and planning the talent pipeline requirements in line with the business strategy

· Facilitate line of sight initiatives to build a high-performing organization aligned with the strategic leadership agenda

· Facilitate and promote employee engagement and feedback

· Provide expert advice and coaching to management where appropriate

· Advice and support line managers in the handling of Employee Relations matters. Support business to resolve conflict at the earliest opportunity

· Ensure execution of Performance Management philosophy and processes

· Monitor and analyse regional employment data with recommendations for future action

· HR Reporting (monthly, training, assessments, projects)

Key Measures / KPIs

· Alignment of business objectives to employee objectives

· The number of interventions successfully implemented

· 85% employee engagement and low employee complaints

· The number of project implemented smoothly and effectively.

· The average time spent on Employee Relations cases.

Qualifications, Skills and Competencies:

· First Degree Human Resource Management, Commerce or Business Administration

· Higher Diploma from IHRM a necessary added advantage

· At least 2 years’ HR experience in a busy environment

· Extensive experience in payroll management and production

· Project Management skills

· Excellent computer skills and familiarity with MS office package especially MS Excel

· Excellent Oral and written communication skills

· Leadership skills

· Facilitation skills

· Willing to travel within region assigned

Salary: A competitive remuneration commensurate with knowledge and experience will be offered to the successful candidate.









A leading Digital TV industry player, StarTimes Media is seeking a highly motivated and skilled professional who is suitably qualified to fill in the position of a Human Resource Assistant .

Department: Human Resource

Job Objective: The Human Resource Assistant is responsible for providing support in the various human resource functions, which include recruitment, staffing, training and development, performance monitoring, payroll processing and employee counseling.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Maintaining computer system by updating and entering data

· Setting appointments and arranging meetings

· Maintaining calendars of HR management team

· Compiling reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets

· Assist in the execution of the performance Management processes including employee evaluation

· HR Reporting (monthly, training, assessments, projects)

· Processing payroll and employee dues.

· Assist in leave management including system entries and tracking

· Answering payroll questions

· Facilitating resolutions to any payroll errors

· Participating in benefits tasks, such as claim resolutions, reconciling benefits statements, and approving invoices for payment

· Maintaining current HR files and databases

· Updating and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records

· Maintaining records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions

· Performing file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is collected and maintained

· Performing payroll/benefit-related reconciliations

· Performing payroll and benefits audits and recommending any correction action

· Completing termination paperwork and assisting with exist interviews

Qualifications, Skills and Competencies:

· First Degree Human Resource Management, Commerce or Business Administration

· Higher Diploma from IHRM a necessary added advantage

· At least 2 years’ HR experience in a busy environment

· Working experience in payroll management and production

· Project Management skills

· Excellent computer skills and familiarity with MS office package especially MS Excel

· Excellent oral and written communication skills

· Leadership skills

· Facilitation skills

· Willing to travel when assigned tasks out of the Head Office

Salary: A competitive remuneration commensurate with knowledge and experience will be offered to the successful candidate.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send their application letters and CV’s quoting relevant skills and experience with the position applied for as the subject to jobs@startimes.com.cn

Kindly include names of three referees and a daytime telephone contact.

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.