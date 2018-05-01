Receptionist Job in Nairobi

Vacancy Announcement:

Receptionist

– Nairobi

Our client is a leading contractor in civil, mechanical & structural engineering with an history of delivering multiple projects.

Are you a young, agile & seasoned office administrator who is confident, reliable, organized & resourceful with the desire to challenge yourself?

Do you have passion for organizing and coordinating multiple office operations & administration? If so, then this is the job you are looking for.

Our client would like to fill the position of a Receptionist who will be reporting to the Finance & Administration Manager.

Job Purpose / Summary: The primary responsibility of this position is to man the front office and provide clerical and administrative support to the management of office operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administrative

· Provide administrative and secretarial support to staff.

· Ensure meetings booked by staff and clients are promptly entered into the scheduler to avoid double bookings.

· Identify occurring deficiencies, maintenance issues and needs for repairs and arrange for their rectifications.

· Assist with supervision of cleaning and catering services to ensure they take place as per the standards and on time.

Reception

· Manning the reception desk with a high degree of poise and professionalism

· Welcome on-site visitors, determine nature of business and announce visitors to appropriate personnel.

· Receive and direct phone calls and enquires as appropriate to staff and clients.

· Respond to general enquires with accurate information.

· Record, sort and date stamp incoming mail and courier deliveries.

· Coordinate courier services to ensure deliveries are made on the same day and delivery notes are received and filed.

Procurement

· Putting together bids/tenders and technical documents.

· Maintain stationery inventory by checking stock to determine inventory levels, anticipated needed supplies and expediting orders.

· Receive, confirm and store office stationery.

Minimum Requirements

· A Diploma in Business Administration, Front Office Operations or its equivalent.

· 2-5 years’ work experience in front office reception support services in a busy organization.

· Proficiency in Ms Office, planning tools, using a computer, printer & scanner.

· Knowledge of office administrative and clerical procedures are highly desirable.

· Switch board operation experience will be an added advantage.

· Mastery in written & spoken English is highly desirable.

Competencies

· Pleasant demeanor, well groomed.

· Attention to detail.

· Ability to plan, organize & coordinate multiple activities simultaneously.

· Strong verbal, written, presentation and effective listening skills.

· Able to think on your feet.

· Keen eye for detail and accuracy.

· Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities.

· Ability to work independently, take initiative, set priorities and see projects through to completion.

· Strong analytical and interpretation skills.

· Ability to exercise independent judgment and discretion while performing various responsibilities.

· Ability to work quickly and under pressure to meet deadlines.

· Strong organizational skills.

· High level of integrity and ability to keep confidentiality

Salary: Kshs. 30,000

How to Apply:

If you are interested in the position and have the skills and talents our client is looking for, we would like to hear from you.

Please make your application through our website www.dorbe-leit.co.ke vacancy page before close of business 23rd May 2018.