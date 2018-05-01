Receptionist Job in Kenya - NGO

Receptionist Job in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 04:07
Reception
LOCATION: Kakamega
Job Purpose
To provide front office support to the EGPAF Kenya Kakamega Office.
· Answer incoming telephone calls and take messages ensuring that communications are efficient, accurate and comprehensive.
· Receive visitors and direct them to the concerned person using good public relations skills
· Maintain reception information/literature.
· Keep the reception area (and whole office) tidy and welcoming during office hours.
· Ensure Kakamega Office Access Procedures are followed at all times.
· Update EGPAF Kenya Staff Contact list on a monthly basis and disseminate to All Staff.
· Ensure good relationship between the Foundation and the public in person, over the phone, and through e-mails when interacting with or visiting the Kakamega Office.
· Ensure the reception is manned at all times; during leave and lunch time. 1.2 Mail Administration
· Receive and distribute mail accordingly; acknowledge receipt of all incoming mails, register the same and channel to responsible official for action.
· Administer outgoing documents and parcel courier through DHL and Securicor.
· Compile all documentation for payment. 1.3 Travel
· Oversee and facilitate hotel, transport logistics, visa requirements, and other travel needs for staff.
· Organize and assist with international travel arrangements for all staff.
· Manage requests for taxis and ensure all invoices are prepared and submitted to the finance office for payment.
· Manage key vendor relationships with local hotels, Travel Agency, etc. 1.4 Petty Cash Management
· Update petty cash register on a daily basis, attaching all original receipts
· Maintain and administer the Kakamega office petty cash as per the petty cash policy
· Ensure all petty cash approval thresholds are adhered to. 1.5 Office supplies
· Receive and log office supplies including carrying out periodic stock takes and replenishment
· Diploma in Secretarial studies.
· A minimum of 2 years’ experience as Receptionist.
· Previous experience in working with international NGO’s is required.
· Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
· Strong interpersonal communication, relationship building and organizational skills
· High quality written & oral communication ability
· Ability to negotiate solutions to problems
· Strong computer literacy
· Fluent reading, writing, and speaking in both Kiswahili and English
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal