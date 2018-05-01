Receptionist Job in Kenya - NGO

04:07

Reception

 LOCATION: Kakamega
Job Purpose
To provide front office support to the EGPAF Kenya Kakamega Office.

Responsibilities

·         Answer incoming telephone calls and take messages ensuring that communications are efficient, accurate and comprehensive.
·         Receive visitors and direct them to the concerned person using good public relations skills
·         Maintain reception information/literature.
·         Keep the reception area (and whole office) tidy and welcoming during office hours.
·         Ensure Kakamega Office Access Procedures are followed at all times.
·         Update EGPAF Kenya Staff Contact list on a monthly basis and disseminate to All Staff.
·         Ensure good relationship between the Foundation and the public in person, over the phone, and through e-mails when interacting with or visiting the Kakamega Office.
·         Ensure the reception is manned at all times; during leave and lunch time. 1.2 Mail Administration
·         Receive and distribute mail accordingly; acknowledge receipt of all incoming mails, register the same and channel to responsible official for action.
·         Administer outgoing documents and parcel courier through DHL and Securicor.

·         Compile all documentation for payment. 1.3 Travel
·         Oversee and facilitate hotel, transport logistics, visa requirements, and other travel needs for staff.
·         Organize and assist with international travel arrangements for all staff.
·         Manage requests for taxis and ensure all invoices are prepared and submitted to the finance office for payment.
·         Manage key vendor relationships with local hotels, Travel Agency, etc. 1.4 Petty Cash Management
·         Update petty cash register on a daily basis, attaching all original receipts
·         Maintain and administer the Kakamega office petty cash as per the petty cash policy
·         Ensure all petty cash approval thresholds are adhered to. 1.5 Office supplies
·         Receive and log office supplies including carrying out periodic stock takes and replenishment

Qualifications

·         Diploma in Secretarial studies.
·         A minimum of 2 years’ experience as Receptionist.
·         Previous experience in working with international NGO’s is required.
·         Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
·         Strong interpersonal communication, relationship building and organizational skills
·         High quality written & oral communication ability
·         Ability to negotiate solutions to problems
·         Strong computer literacy
·         Fluent reading, writing, and speaking in both Kiswahili and English
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualification, apply online through our career portal

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended  on Sunday  for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno