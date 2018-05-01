Receptionist Job in Kenya - NGO

Reception



LOCATION: Kakamega

Job Purpose

To provide front office support to the EGPAF Kenya Kakamega Office.

Responsibilities

· Answer incoming telephone calls and take messages ensuring that communications are efficient, accurate and comprehensive.

· Receive visitors and direct them to the concerned person using good public relations skills

· Maintain reception information/literature.

· Keep the reception area (and whole office) tidy and welcoming during office hours.

· Ensure Kakamega Office Access Procedures are followed at all times.

· Update EGPAF Kenya Staff Contact list on a monthly basis and disseminate to All Staff.

· Ensure good relationship between the Foundation and the public in person, over the phone, and through e-mails when interacting with or visiting the Kakamega Office.

· Ensure the reception is manned at all times; during leave and lunch time. 1.2 Mail Administration

· Receive and distribute mail accordingly; acknowledge receipt of all incoming mails, register the same and channel to responsible official for action.

· Administer outgoing documents and parcel courier through DHL and Securicor.

· Compile all documentation for payment. 1.3 Travel

· Oversee and facilitate hotel, transport logistics, visa requirements, and other travel needs for staff.

· Organize and assist with international travel arrangements for all staff.

· Manage requests for taxis and ensure all invoices are prepared and submitted to the finance office for payment.

· Manage key vendor relationships with local hotels, Travel Agency, etc. 1.4 Petty Cash Management

· Update petty cash register on a daily basis, attaching all original receipts

· Maintain and administer the Kakamega office petty cash as per the petty cash policy

· Ensure all petty cash approval thresholds are adhered to. 1.5 Office supplies

· Receive and log office supplies including carrying out periodic stock takes and replenishment

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial studies.

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience as Receptionist.

· Previous experience in working with international NGO’s is required.

· Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

· Strong interpersonal communication, relationship building and organizational skills

· High quality written & oral communication ability

· Ability to negotiate solutions to problems

· Strong computer literacy

· Fluent reading, writing, and speaking in both Kiswahili and English

