RAPHAEL TUJU makes a stand about State House’s plans to impeach Governor MIKE SONKO for his nominating MIGUNA

RAPHAEL TUJU makes a stand about State House’s plans to impeach Governor MIKE SONKO for his nominating MIGUNANews 15:05
Friday May 18, 2018 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has denied any plans by his party to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.
This follows a statement by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, that plans were in top gear to impeach Sonko as Governor for Nairobi.
Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, noted that Sonko was just forestalling his impeachment by nominating lawyer Miguna Miguna as his Deputy.
“Sonko is...
Page 1 2