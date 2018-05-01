RAPHAEL TUJU makes a stand about State House’s plans to impeach Governor MIKE SONKO for his nominating MIGUNA

15:05

Friday May 18, 2018 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has denied any plans by his party to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.


This follows a statement by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, that plans were in top gear to impeach Sonko as Governor for Nairobi.

Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, noted that Sonko was just forestalling his impeachment by nominating lawyer Miguna Miguna as his Deputy.

“Sonko is...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno