RAPHAEL TUJU makes a stand about State House’s plans to impeach Governor MIKE SONKO for his nominating MIGUNA

Friday May 18, 2018

- Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has denied any plans by his party to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





This follows a statement by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, that plans were in top gear to impeach Sonko as Governor for Nairobi.





Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, noted that Sonko was just forestalling his impeachment by nominating lawyer Miguna Miguna as his Deputy.





“Sonko is...



