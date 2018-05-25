RAILA’s referendum will happen whether RUTO likes it or not - See who are now supporting the plebiscite

Friday May 25, 2018

- NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has received a huge boost in his push for a Constitutional referendum to create the office of the Prime Minister with sweeping powers and a ceremonial Presidency.





This is after churches in Kenya threw their weight behind him in the push for a referendum that also seeks to overhaul the structure of Government by reducing the number of elected and nominated leaders.



Speaking at Ufungamano-Joint Forum of Religious Organisations (U-JFRO), the church said they would immediately kick off the process of collecting signatures from Kenyans to call for the amendments to the Constitution through a referendum.





The religious leaders also want to reduce the number of County Governments from the 47 to 16 economic blocs, just as was proposed by Raila, with the current Counties forming sub-Counties.





The proposed changes will also see fewer Members of Parliament from the current 347 to 225.



