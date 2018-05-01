RAILA’s NASA says no to the handshake with UHURU over looting at NYS, demands the sacking of ROTICH and KARIUKI

- National Super Alliance (NASA) has demanded the immediate sacking of Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, and his Health counterpart, Sicily Kariuki, amid a mega corruption scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).





Speaking yesterday, NASA co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack them if they do not resign in the next 24 hours.





Mudavadi also called for the sacking of the Controller of Budget, Ms Agnes Odhiambo.





He said the three must be...



