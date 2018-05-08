RAILA’s former Mpango Wa Kando, YVONNE, gets engaged to a Nigerian, At least IDA can now relax (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Former Ambassador, Yvonne Khamati, is off the market.

Yvonne was proposed to by her Nigerian lover in a private ceremony attended by close friends.

Sometime back, she was linked to an affair with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.


It was alleged that ‘Baba’ used to smash Yvonne’s goodies, forcing Ida to confront her.

A cat fight between Yvonne and Ida nearly erupted.

There were also rumours that Raila had even impregnated her.

Here are photos of Yvonne and…

