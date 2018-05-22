RAILA wins a global award in London for his struggles for good governance in Africa - RUTO will not like this at all

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received a global award for his struggle for good governance in Africa.





Raila received the Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award on Monday at an event held in London.





The BEFFTA award, which was founded by Pauline Long, seeks to continuously appreciate individuals' contributions in areas of entertainment, sports and leadership among black communities.





This comes after Raila accepted to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government for sake of the country.





Speaking while receiving the award, Raila noted there was need for African countries to solve their conflicts internally, citing his famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.





“Most African countries have disputes that last the life of Parliament. We have perpetual conflicts in these countries. We decided that we did not want to be prompted by any foreigner to tell us how to resolve our issues,” said Odinga.



