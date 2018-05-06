RAILA will give RUTO a heart attack! Confirms he will be on the ballot in 2022 - I must reach Canaan this time around

Sunday May 6, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has cleared all the doubt regarding 2022 elections.

He brought to an end the speculation on whether he will vie for the Presidency one more time.

Speaking at the homecoming ceremony for Migori County Woman Representative, Pamela Odhiambo, Raila, who stood to address his legion of supporters, assured them of his commitment to change.

He vowed to...

