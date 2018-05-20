RAILA tells MIGUNA MIGUNA not to disturb Kenyans! Get papers from the Embassy in Ottawa and come back home!

Sunday May 20, 2018 -

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has told self-proclaimed NRM general, Miguna Miguna, to go to the Kenyan High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, and get documents that will allow him to travel back to Kenya.





Addressing Kenyans living in London on Friday , Raila said Miguna has no other option than swallow his pride and get papers that will allow him land in Kenya.





"I would like to appeal to Miguna, to get his papers properly and come back.”





“Those are the facts as they are right now.”





“Let us not be distracted." Raila said.





