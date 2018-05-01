RAILA ODINGA‘s ODM says RUTO is Kenya’s number one enemy (Statement)

RUTO IS KENYA’S THE ENEMY NUMBER ONE:



Ladies and Gentlemen; we have only a few clarifications and straightening of the record to share with you this morning.



This is in regard to Deputy President William Ruto and his return with the tired line of who won the 2017 elections, how the handshake wants to stop him from being President and his whole trade mark politics of lies, commotion, hate and division.



We wish to advise Mr. Ruto to stop looking for enemies in the wrong places. In his quest to be President, Ruto is the enemy he is looking for.



What stands between Mr. Ruto and the Presidency is not His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga. It is Ruto’s character, his bad record in office and the perceptions about him by the general public.



Ruto comes out as an angry and bitter man, looking for revenge. Kenyans have a problem trusting their country and their children with such a bitter and seemingly vengeful man. Kenyans must take note that even retired President Daniel arap Moi who created Ruto is today running away from him. Ruto has to deal with that.



Ruto has the exclusive distinction of being the only politician who is starting the race for the presidency of Kenya with hostages.



Ruto and the cohort of politicians who are paid to speak at his rallies are hostage holders. They are blackmailing President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya that if Ruto’s wish to be president is not granted, they will target and evict the Kikuyu, Luhya, Abagusii and Luo living in the Rift Valley. The DP and his team want their way by hostage holding.



“Give me the presidency or your people are not safe. Do not change the law or your people won’t be safe.” That is the hostage holding agenda the DP and his team are pursuing.



That hostage holding and not Raila Odinga, is standing in Ruto’s way in his bid to be president. Kenyans refuse to be hostages in their own country just because Ruto wants to be President.



In fact, the hostage holding situation in the Rift Valley is one of the issues the country must confront urgently so that we do away with the pattern of some of our citizens being used as human shields every five years by men and women seeking positions they do not deserve.





But the people living in the Rift Valley are…



