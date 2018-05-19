RAILA ODINGA’s man asks SICILY KARIUKI and HENRY ROTICH to resign over the second Sh 10 billion NYS scandal

Saturday May 19, 2018 -

Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, has asked Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, and his Health Counterpart, Sicily Kariuki, to resign over the fresh Sh 10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





In a statement to Kenyans on Saturday , Opiyo who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said the stepping aside of Youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, and NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, is not enough.





“Stepping aside is a strange terminology that's not recognised by law.”





“The least that the…



