RAILA ODINGA’s man asks SICILY KARIUKI and HENRY ROTICH to resign over the second Sh 10 billion NYS scandal

, 09:15

Saturday May 19, 2018 - Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, has asked Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, and his Health Counterpart, Sicily Kariuki, to resign over the fresh Sh 10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

In a statement to Kenyans on Saturday, Opiyo who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said the stepping aside of Youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, and NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, is not enough.

“Stepping aside is a strange terminology that's not recognised by law.”

“The least that the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno