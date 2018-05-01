RAILA ODINGA’s man asks SICILY KARIUKI and HENRY ROTICH to resign over the second Sh 10 billion NYS scandal

...public expects of anyone linked, however remotely, to the NYS fraud is immediate and total resignation from office,” said Opiyo.





“They can always be reappointed once independent investigations clear them.”





“So we still expect real heads to roll; from the Cabinet Secretary to the Office Messenger," Opiyo added.





Wandayi said the committee will get to the bottom of the scam, find all the players and recommend appropriate punitive action.





He also wondered what Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, is waiting for since she was in charge of NYS when the money disappeared.





Henry Rotich has also been adversely mentioned in the scandal.





