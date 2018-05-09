RAILA ODINGA’s decision to resist Safaricom never worked as the giant Telco announces a Sh 55 billion profit

Tuesday May 9, 2018

The decision by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to urge their supporters to boycott Safaricom Ltd products never gained traction to any extent and did not affect Safaricom's performance.





This was confirmed by Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, who announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent growth in revenue to Sh224.54 billion.





Bob Collymore who is on a medical leave in Britain announced a net income growth of 14.1 per cent to Sh55.29 billion for the…



