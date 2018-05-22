RAILA ODINGA to make a grand return to Kenya after blasting Jubilee in his London tour! Just like the other one

...putting his unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta at risk.





This is after he claimed while in London that he beat Uhuru and Jubilee in the last election but they stole his victory.





This allegation has irked Jubilee to the core.





Besides, his return comes just days after Uhuru rebuffed his call for a referendum to change the Constitution to alter the structure of the Executive and Devolution.





Raila and Deputy President William Ruto are also not in good terms.





Just the other day, ODM issued a statement claiming that the DP is the number one enemy of Kenya and should not be President.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



