RAILA ODINGA reveals to the youth in Migori about what is in the deal with UHURU that resulted in handshake

10:27

Monday May 7, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has assured youths that they have a stake in the deal that he reached with President Uhuru Kenyatta.


Speaking in Migori, Raila told the youth not to worry because they have not let them out in the deal.

He told them to be a little bit patient because they will start seeing the fruits of his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said proceeds from the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Our tips have 80% success rate! Make good money here.

Monday May 7, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno