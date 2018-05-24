RAILA ODINGA jets unannounced to South Sudan - KIIR and MACHAR must agree to work together!

Thursday May 24, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) supremo, Raila Odinga has arrived in South Sudan to try to negotiate a peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar





Tens of thousands have been killed as a result of the fighting between troops loyal to Kiir and forces loyal to Machar.





The conflict has also left a quarter of the country’s population of 12 million either internally displaced or as refugees in neighboring countries.





But on Thursday, Raila Odinga arrived in Juba to try to reconcile the two opposing political heavyweights.





Sources said Raila was sent by his brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is committed to ensuring that there is peace and stability in the South Sudan.





Raila Odinga has an upper hand in reconciling the two because he has even hosted them at his house in Karen when the two were fighting for independence of South Sudan from Sudan.





Kiir and Machar know very well that Raila is a democrat and he loves peace and democracy.



