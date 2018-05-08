RAILA ODINGA is set to reveal everything about the deal with UHURU and where it is headed! He will tell ODM members

Tuesday May 8, 2018

- NASA leader Raila Odinga is set to reveal the progress made about the deal he reached with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the direction it is headed.





Raila will reveal the deal to ODM’s top leadership at a retreat in Naivasha following a heated debate and divided opinion over his deal with Uhuru.





“Party leader Raila Odinga is today scheduled to chair the party NEC meeting at the Sentrime Hotel in Elementaita.”





“The agenda of the meeting is revamping the party at the grass-root level and the brief by the party leader on the progress of handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta," a statement by the party said.





Raila’s deal with Uhuru has been a bone of contention with those allied to Deputy President William Ruto against the pact.





In a statement to Kenyans on Tuesday afternoon, ODM said the....



