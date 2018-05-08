RAILA ODINGA is the number one enemy of the LUHYA nation, even Satan is better to us now!! Vocal Jubilee MP says

, 15:40

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee Party legislator from Western Kenya has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is the number one enemy of the Luhya community.


Speaking on Monday, Kimilili MP, Didimus Barasa, said the ousting of Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, as Senate Minority Leader was planned by Raila Odinga and that is why he is the biggest enemy of the Luhya community.

The MP who was…

