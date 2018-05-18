RAILA ODINGA heckled and booed like a hyena in Oxford, London - He was forced to escape through the back door!

Friday May 18, 2018

- Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was forced to escape through a backdoor of a Hall at Oxford University on Thursday

when he was heckled by Kenyans living in London.





Mr Odinga, who is on a week-long visit to the UK, had just finished a lecture at Oxford when National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters started heckling him.





The supporters castigated Raila Odinga for accepting to work with Uhuru’s Jubilee Government which they termed as a dictatorial regime.





They particularly accused the…



