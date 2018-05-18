RAILA ODINGA heckled and booed like a hyena in Oxford, London - He was forced to escape through the back door!

, 15:01

Friday May 18, 2018 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was forced to escape through a backdoor of a Hall at Oxford University on Thursday when he was heckled by Kenyans living in London.

Mr Odinga, who is on a week-long visit to the UK, had just finished a lecture at Oxford when National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters started heckling him.

The supporters castigated Raila Odinga for accepting to work with Uhuru’s Jubilee Government which they termed as a dictatorial regime.

They particularly accused the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno