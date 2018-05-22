PS OMOLO and NDUBAI among 29 Govt officials set to be arrested in the next 36 hrs over looting of sh10 billion at NYS

PS OMOLO and NDUBAI among 29 Govt officials set to be arrested in the next 36 hrs over looting of sh10 billion at NYSNews 07:37
Wednesday 23, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is set to arrest all Government officials who were involved in the looting of sh10 billion from the National Youth Service (NYS).
Among those to be arrested include Public Service Principal Secretary, Lillian Mbogo Omolo, and the Director General of NYS, Richard Ndubai.
The two have since stepped down to...
