PS LILLIAN OMOLO infuriates Kenyans as she says that not even a shilling was lost at NYS yet the suspects are confessing

Friday May 25, 2018 - Public Service Principal Secretary, Lillian Omolo, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for grilling over the sh9 billion that was looted from the National Youth Service (NYS).





However, Omolo irked Member of Parliament in Committee and indeed the entire country as she denied ever losing a single coin at NYS.





Her denial was based on the Auditor-General's report for 2016/17, which she said gave NYS expenditure a clean bill of health.





“The loss of Sh9 billion as alleged would mean that NYS is technically closed,” Omolo said.





“We spent Sh22.2 billion in 2015/16 on supplies at NYS and Sh2 billion this year,” she added.





However, the MPs did not buy her version of the story considering that the suspects who have been interdicted in connection to the looting at NYS have confessed that they were paid millions for supplying nothing to the institution.



