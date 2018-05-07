Power of the handshake! ALFRED MUTUA and KIBWANA call for a truce after a year of bad blood between them

Power of the handshake! ALFRED MUTUA and KIBWANA call for a truce after a year of bad blood between themNews 10:16
Monday May 7, 2018 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, have called for a truce and resolved their political differences.
The two, who could not see eye-to-eye towards the August 8th General Elections due to their different political ideologies, promised to work together to develop Ukambani region.
They also called on leaders in...
