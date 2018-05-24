Power of good D!CK! Jubilee Women Rep finally weds the MAN she bought a Sh 15 million car last year (PHOTOs).

Thursday, May 24, 2018 -Last year during Christmas, Meru Women Rep, Kawira Mwangaza, caused a stir after she bought her lover a Sh 15 million Land cruiser as a Christmas gift.





Kawira’s lover, Murega Baichu, is a divorcee.





The two have finally decided to walk down the aisle and make it official.





The Women Rep’s political enemies have been calling her a pr@st!tut3 and accusing her of wrecking Murega’s marriage with his former wife but she has no time for haters.





She is now legally married to Murega.





Here are photos of their wedding.