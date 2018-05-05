Police place Ksh 500,000 bounty on these goons sent by SONKO to cause chaos at Boulevard Hotel (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 05, 2018 - The suspects whose images are attached are wanted by Police to answer to charges of Robbery with Violence.





The suspects who have since gone into hiding attacked and robbed Mr. Timothy Muriuki at Boulevard Hotel on 30/04/2018.





A cash reward of Ksh.500,000 will be offered to anyone with information leading to their arrest.





Mr. Muriuki was attacked just as he was about to release a damning dossier on embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko and…



