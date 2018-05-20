PHOTOs of the beautiful model who jumped to her death from 25th floor with her 7-year old son - Oh God! (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 13:14
Sunday, May 20, 2018 - She jumped to her death from the 25th floor window of a New York City hotel, taking her 7-year old son with her on Friday morning.
Stephanie Adams, who is a former African-American Playboy model, has shocked the world and tragically brought to the fore the often hushed issue of mental illness.
Reports indicate that she was in the midst of a messy divorce battle from her estranged husband, chiropractor Dr. Charles Nicolai, which included custody of their son, Vincent.
Several months ago, the 46-year-old mother tweeted about domestic violence.
“The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser,” she tweeted on March 20. “Stand tall and stay strong ... #NoExcuseForAbuse.”
Four days after that tweet, cops responded to a domestic violence call.
“It’s a horrible, horrible tragedy,” said attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who represented Adams in a 2012 lawsuit against the NYPD. “She loved that child.”
“It’s horrible,” agrees hotel guest James Davis.
“It’s mental illness. You kill yourself and you kill a child, it’s horrible.”
Police said that Adams left…
