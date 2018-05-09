PHOTOs! MUTURI is already a Millionaire at 31 thanks to Betway, It’s just a click of a button guys, Win real money here!!!

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Stephen Muturi is the newest millionaire in town thanks to Betway.





Muturi opted for the early settlement in the Colossus Jackpot and got Sh 2, 145, 542.63.





He was accompanied by his friend and business partner, Stanley Irungu, when he went to receive his check from Betways Country Manager, Wanja Gikonyo.





Muturi plans to use the money to expand his business.





Though Stephen believes in placing large bets for big returns, he advises Kenyans to only bet on money they can afford to lose.





“I invest betting returns in my business but I never get tempted to bet on my business capital. This has made me remain afloat and also cater for my family. I also appeal to Kenyan who frequently bet not to stop working.” he advises.





You can also be a millionaire like Stephen by joining Betway





Good luck guys.




