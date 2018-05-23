PHOTO of the Toyota Fielder in which a 41 yr old married LADY was having S3X with a Ben 10 at City Park before she was shot.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Last Sunday, a 41 yr old woman was shot dead at Nairobi’s City Park while allegedly having s3x with a 26 yr old man.





The married woman identified as Janet Waiyaki, died as a result of excessive bleeding after police pumped 15 bullets on her car.





Janet’s young lover sped off when police knocked on the tinted windows and they suspected they were criminals.





They chased the car and pumped in bullets, causing the death of Janet.





Here’s the Toyota Fielder where Janet and her Ben 10 were allegedly having…



