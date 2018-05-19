PESA IKO!! These Kenyans forked Sh 1 million to watch PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE’s Royal Wedding (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Believe it or not, there are Kenyans who paid a whooping Sh 1 million to celebrate the Royal Wedding at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club along Kiambu Road on Saturday.





The posh hotel came up with the extravagant package to cash in on the Royal Wedding pitting Prince Harry and American Actress, Meghan Markle, and it was sold out.





Besides watching the wedding from the hotel’s mega screen, those who bought the package that also includes a night for two at the hotel and a helicopter ride to Mt Kenya for breakfast, enjoyed sumptuous meals by renowned chefs and champagne and red carpet treatment.





