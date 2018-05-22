PASTOR wears military gear and carries a 'gun' to church to shoot all her enemies, this is madness (VIDEO).

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This female pastor wore military gear and carried a gun to church to shoot all her enemies.

She lay down like a soldier and started shooting the imaginary enemies and scattering them as her gullible followers watched and cheered her on.

This is now madness.

It’s shocking to see how these fake pastors are brainwashing innocent souls.

Watch video.

