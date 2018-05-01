Over 40 Jubilee MCAs in Nairobi distance themselves from UHURU’s plot to impeach SONKO for nominating MIGUNA

Saturday May 19, 2018 - Over 40 Jubilee MCAs have come to the defence of Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko.


This follows a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House to impeach him over non-performance.

Just the other day, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe sensationally claimed that plans were in top gear to impeach the Governor.

Addressing the press yesterday, the MCAs led by Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo, and...

