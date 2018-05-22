Our tips on Real Madrid v Liverpool Champions League final clash - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 14:36
Friday, May 25, 2018 - All eyes will be on the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday as two European titans face-off for the holy grail of football - the Champions League trophy.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
Real Madrid are 12 time champions and are looking to lift the trophy for the third year in a row.
But to do so, they will have to stop a free-scoring-Mo-Salah inspired Liverpool side who are making their first Champions League final since 2005.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
Head to Head.
Saturday will be the 9th time the two sides have met in a European Cup/Champions League final, with the most famous previous meeting between these two sides coming in Paris 37 years ago where the Reds won.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
The two football giants would not meet again until 2008-09, when once more it proved to be a memorable occasion for the English club.
Another 1-0 win at the Bernabeu put Liverpool in the driving seat of the first knockout round, and they emphatically drove home that advantage in the second leg with a Fernando Torres inspired 4-0 win at Anfield - Madrid's heaviest ever European defeat.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
The most recent meetings went the way of the Spanish side, though, as a Liverpool team struggling after losing Luis Suarez lost 3-0 at home and 1-0 away in the 2014-15 group stages.
Possible line ups:
Real Madrid;
Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio; Bale, Ronaldo
Liverpool: Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Prediction:
This is without a doubt one of the most unpredictable finals in recent years as it could go either way, or equally it could be a high-scoring draw.
The one thing that does seem certain, though, is that there will be goals goal.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
If you want to make money go for BTS and Over 2.5
We are also calling it for Liverpool to win id Mo Salah continues his hot streak.
Good Luck. You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go
here>>>>