ORENGO and RUTO clash openly in front of MCAs over RAILA’s referendum calls – This almost turned into an exchange

Wednesday May 23, 2018

- Siaya Senator James Orango clashed with Deputy President William Ruto yesterday over calls to change the Constitution through a referendum.





Orengo, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, criticised Ruto and all those opposed to referendum.





He said they had personalised the discussion.





He urged them to sober up and facilitate an honest discussion on the proposed changes to the Constitution.





“The proposed reforms are...



