OPPO Kenya CEO, ANDREW PENG, roughed up by Cops after he tried to resist arrest in Eldoret town (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Oppo Kenya CEO, Mr Andrew Peng, was involved in an altercation with the police after he tried to resist arrest in Eldoret town.

Mr Peng has been on the spotlight for mistreating Kenyan workers.

He was recently recorded insulting a Kenyan staff member who works for Oppo, telling him to go f*** his mother.


Here’s a video as Mr Peng tries to resist arrest from police in Eldoret Town.

