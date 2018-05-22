Oh God! See what happened to this Kenyan LADY, who went to work in Oman as a househelp, She’s now dead (PHOTO)

, , , 14:13


Sunday, May 22, 2018 - A family is mourning the death of their daughter who went to work in Oman as a househelp and when she came back to Kenya, her memory had shut down.

She might have been tortured by her employers, leading to mental illness.


Before her death, she had been taken to different hospitals in the country but doctors didn’t find anything.

It’s painful to lose such a young life.

May her soul rest in peace.

This…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

See how you can easily make sh 10,000 from today’s football matches with just a sh 300 stake!

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over a 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our predict...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno