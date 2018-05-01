Office Admin Job in Nairobi

Job Title: Front Office Admin – Hotel
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Work: Full time
Salary Range: 30K
Key Duties & Responsibilities
·         Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude
·         Assisting clients in finding their way around the office
·         Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor logs
·         Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes and making travel plans
·         Preparing meeting and training rooms
·         Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary
·         Assisting colleagues with administrative tasks
·         Performing ad-hoc administrative duties
·         Answering, forwarding, and screening phone calls
·         Sorting and distributing mails
·         Provide excellent customer service
·         Scheduling appointments
·         Any other duty as may be given from time to time
Receptionist Requirements
·         Qualifications as an Office admin or Receptionist
·         Prior experience in a hotel or apartments a must
·         Consistent, professional in dress and manner
·         Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
·         Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
·         Good time management skills
·         Experience with administrative and clerical procedures
·         Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

