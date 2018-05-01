Office Admin Job in Nairobi

Office Admin Job in NairobiJobs and Careers 11:48
Job Title: Front Office Admin – Hotel
Location: Nairobi
Nature of Work: Full time
Salary Range: 30K
Key Duties & Responsibilities
· Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude
· Assisting clients in finding their way around the office
· Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor logs
· Doing a variety of administrative tasks including copying, typing, taking notes and making travel plans
· Preparing meeting and training rooms
· Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary
· Assisting colleagues with administrative tasks
· Performing ad-hoc administrative duties
· Answering, forwarding, and screening phone calls
· Sorting and distributing mails
· Provide excellent customer service
· Scheduling appointments
· Any other duty as may be given from time to time
Receptionist Requirements
· Qualifications as an Office admin or Receptionist
· Prior experience in a hotel or apartments a must
· Consistent, professional in dress and manner
· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
· Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
· Good time management skills
· Experience with administrative and clerical procedures
· Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.