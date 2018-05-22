ODM Senators and MPs fight off bid by Jubilee to block RAILA ODINGA from vying for President in 2022 against RUTO

Wednesday May 23, 2018

- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators have vowed to fight off Jubilee’s plan to block their leader, Raila Odinga, from becoming President in 2022 to the bitter end.





This is after Jubilee, through Mohammed Mohammud Sheikh of Wajir, petitioned Parliament to cap the age of a Presidential candidate at 70.





This is a scheme ODM views as one that targets Raila considering that he will be 76 in 2022.





Kisumu Senator Fred Outa acknowledged that the...



