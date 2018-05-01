ODM mourns as death robs RAILA ODINGA of one of his most trusted ‘Generals’ and Majority Whip - May he RIP

Thursday May 17, 2018 - Death has once again struck the ODM house and robbed it of one of the most working politicians - Joanes Andiego.


At the time of his death, Andiego was Sakwa MCA and the Siaya County Majority Whip.

In a statement to the press, ODM party sent condolences to his family and relatives.

They said that Andiego will be greatly missed not only by his family, but also by ODM party and...

