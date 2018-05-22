NYS thieves now confess to the DCI how they looted sh10 billion - This is SHOCKING! UHURU please

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - The suspects in the sh10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) heist have began confessing on how they looted the institution.





According to reports, the suspects have told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that some of them did not even tender and yet they were paid huge sums of money.





According to one of the suspects who was paid sh60 million, a tender was issued to his company without even making a formal application and without even having supplied goods, he was paid.





“I have never tendered for any supply at NYS. I don’t even know how to tender. I walked into NYS offices and I was given a Local Purchase Order (LPO) worth sh60 million. I don’t know where items were sourced neither what was supplied to NYS,” he confessed.





Another suspect confessed to owning a briefcase company and yet he received millions of the NYS loot.





“My company has no physical office, I operate from anywhere,” he said.



