NYS officials are hiding crucial documents that show how the sh 10 billion was siphoned from the institution – DCI KINOTI says

Monday May 21, 2018 - The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has accused senior officials at the National Youth Service (NYS) of hiding crucial documents linked to the Sh 10 billion looting spree at the State sponsored institution.





In a letter by John Kariuki on behalf of DCI, the investigators have demanded all processed original vouchers, both paid and unpaid, from January 1st, 2014, to April 2 this year.





The sleuths have also asked for all tender committee minutes, both ministerial and…



