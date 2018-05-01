Nowhere to hide as MIGUNA MIGUNA exposes lies that RAILA ODINGA told in London that led to his booing and heckling

- National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has moved to expose the lies that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has been telling in his lectures in various universities in London, United Kingdom.





These are the slurs that resulted in his booing and heckling.





Miguna noted that Raila has been lying to people on the events that saw him kidnapped by police, held incommunicado and forcefully deported back to Canada.





According to Miguna, Raila has been hawking falsehoods and spreading lies and unbelievable claims against him in his London tour.





Miguna claimed Raila has been telling his audiences that he had bought a ticket back to Canada contrary to what happened during his deportation.





“To take to the podium and claim that I refused to re-enter Kenya is to be so cruel, it despicable,” Miguna said.





“It is as if Raila is saying that I am responsible for my own abduction and my detention incommunicado.”





“That in fact, I detained myself and forced myself into exile,” he added.





Here is Miguna’s full statement





"I respect Raila Odinga as an elder. I am responding to the scandalous falsehoods and unbelievable claims he has made in London because I believe in honesty and truth.





First, by the time Mr Odinga arrived at the JKIA after 10pm on March 26, 2018, I had been detained there and refused entry by the Jubilee security forces for more than four hours. My flight had arrived at about 3:15pm that day.





Second, almost everything that transpired after my arrival was witnessed by my advocates, Mr Kamanda Mucheke of the KNCHR and the media. And none of them has corroborated Mr Odinga’s newly invented facts.





Third, the media were outside when Mr Odinga left the...



