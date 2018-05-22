No more potty! SANAIPEI TANDE flaunts her flat tummy and men are going nuts (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - Multi-talented singer, Sanaipei Tande, was recently body shamed by a local magazine over her protruding tummy.





The magazine shared a photo of the mellow-voiced singer on stage wearing a crop top and captioned it,





“Sanaipei Tande and her tummy on stage.”





Interestingly, Sana didn’t seem to take offense as she laughed it off claiming everyone has a stomach.





However, she has been working hard to get in shape and has now flaunted her flat tummy on social media with a thinly veiled dig at her trolls.





She captioned the photo:





“ What defines us is…



