No more potty! SANAIPEI TANDE flaunts her flat tummy and men are going nuts (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - Multi-talented singer, Sanaipei Tande, was recently body shamed by a local magazine over her protruding tummy.

The magazine shared a photo of the mellow-voiced singer on stage wearing a crop top and captioned it,

“Sanaipei Tande and her tummy on stage.”

Interestingly, Sana didn’t seem to take offense as she laughed it off claiming everyone has a stomach.

However, she has been working hard to get in shape and has now flaunted her flat tummy on social media with a thinly veiled dig at her trolls.

She captioned the photo:

What defines us is…

