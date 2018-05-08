No holding back - Pregnant Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI hits the gym as due date nears (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 - Pregnant Citizen TV news anchor, Lilian Muli, is raring to go and has hit the gym as the due date beckons.





She is currently in her third trimester and she’s really pushing herself to remain fit ahead of the task ahead.





Working out while heavy with a child is risky and requires a green light from a doctor and in her case she’s been given the clearance.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“Third trimester is here and we are not holding back with my amazing friend and personal trainer.





Don’t worry it’s perfectly safe if you get a nod from your doctor also make sure you work out with qualified trainers.





She added:





I’m in my third trimester and fatigue is starting to check in but it gets worse if you have a…



