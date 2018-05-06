Nikupate na yeye ni kifo - MAN publicly claims ownership of his wife and warns ‘Mafisi and Sponsors’ (PHOTOs)

, , , 16:32


Sunday, May 6, 2018 - This man has publicly claimed ownership of his wife and warned mafisi and sponsors.

He shared photos of his wife and put it clear that he is the last man standing.


‘Nikikupata na yeye ni kifo tu (If I get her with you, be prepared for death).’ He said.

His message is directed to mafisi and sponsors.

This is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 -   Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno