NGO Volunteer Opportunities in Kenya - Amnesty International (Internships)

Voluntary Internship



Location: Sudan and South Sudan

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million people who take injustice personally. We are campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.

We are funded by members and people like you. We are independent of any political ideology, economic interest or religion. No government is beyond scrutiny. No situation is beyond hope.

Job Description

Programme: Office: Regional Office for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes

Teams: Sudan and South Sudan

Duration: 6 months

Hours/Days per week: Minimum of 3 days per week, 5 preferred.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Languages required: Fluent; English, or basic Arabic

Brief description of the team:

We are looking for a voluntary intern to work with the Sudan and South Sudan teams for six months, for at least three days a week and preferably five days. The Sudan and South Sudan teams are part of the East Africa, the Horn and Great Lakes Regional Office and are responsible for Amnesty International’s research and campaigning in both countries.

Although the voluntary intern’s role will be supervised, he/she will be expected to work independently, use their initiative and manage their own tasks. Willingness to undertake some routine administrative tasks is crucial. Projects will be devised by the teams in collaboration with the voluntary intern, who will aim to assist the teams in fulfilling their strategic objectives, while making the best use of the voluntary intern’s own skills, interests and experience.

Undertaking a voluntary internship program at Amnesty International, one of the world’s leading human rights organizations, can provide valuable experience and you will receive work references at the completion of your assignment.

However, please note that voluntary internship does not lead directly to an employment with Amnesty International.

Responsibilities

· Human rights monitoring: Monitor newspapers, online and social media, and reports from partners on a daily basis.

· Basic research tasks: with guidance from the team, carry out research on specific issues and ongoing developments and share findings with the team.

· Database management: Maintaining and updating logs on human rights violations and abuses as well as individuals at risk.

· Filing: Assist with electronic filing and filing of hardcopy materials.

· Administrative support: Assist with tasks such as mailing, event organization, and organizing contact databases.

Qualifications

· Interest in and knowledge of the social, political and human rights context of the Sudan and South Sudan.

· Background through study, work or other experience in a relevant area, such as human rights, law, international relations, political science or social sciences.

· Commitment to Amnesty International’s mandate.

· Strong attention to detail.

· Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment and to multi-task.

· Strong computer skills, particularly with Microsoft Word and Excel.

· Fluent written and spoken English.

· Desirable language skill, Arabic.

NB: Only applicants who have eligibility, i.e. Kenyan citizens or foreign students with a right to study and work in Kenya, will be considered for the above post.

How to Apply









Horn of Africa Volunteer Internship

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million people who take injustice personally. We are campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.

Job Description

Programme: Office: Regional Office for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes

Team: The Horn of Africa – Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia

Duration: 6 months

Hours/Days per week: Minimum of 3 days per week, 5 days preferred.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Languages required – fluent English

Brief description of the team:

We are looking for a volunteer to work with the Horn of Africa team for six months, for at least three days a week and preferably five days. The Horn of Africa team is part of the East Africa, the Horn and Great Lakes Regional Office and is responsible for Amnesty International’s research and campaigning on Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia.

Although the volunteer’s role will be supervised, he/she will be expected to work independently, use their initiative and manage their own tasks. Willingness to undertake some routine administrative tasks is crucial. Projects will be devised by the team in collaboration with the volunteers with an aim of assisting the team in fulfilling its strategic objectives while making the best use of the volunteer’s own skills, interests and experience.

Undertaking a volunteer opportunity at Amnesty International, one of the world’s leading human rights organizations, can provide valuable experience and you will receive work references at the completion of your assignment.

However, please note that a volunteer opportunity does not lead directly to employment with Amnesty International.

Responsibilities

· Human rights monitoring: Monitor newspapers, online and social media, and reports from partners on a daily basis.

· Basic research tasks with guidance from the team carry out research on specific issues and ongoing developments and share findings with the team.

· Database management: maintaining and updating logs on human rights violations and abuses as well as individuals at risk.

· Filing: assist with electronic filing and filing of hardcopy materials.

· Administrative support: assist with tasks such as mailing, event organization, and organizing contact databases.

Qualifications

· Interest in and knowledge of the social, political and human rights context of the Horn of Africa and surrounding countries.

· Background through study, work or other experience in a relevant area, such as human rights, law, international relations, political science or social sciences.

· Commitment to Amnesty International’s mandate.

· Strong attention to detail.

· Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment and to multi-task.

· Strong computer skills, particularly with Microsoft Word and Excel.

· Fluent written and spoken English.

· Desirable language skills: Amharic, Tigrinya or Somali

NB: Only applicants who have eligibility, i.e. Kenyan citizens or foreign students with a right to study and work in Kenya, will be considered for the above post