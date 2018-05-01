NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Nutrition International

Nutrition International

Job Vacancy: Project Assistant, Technical Assistance for Nutrition (TAN)

Location: Africa Regional Office, Nairobi, Kenya

Overall Purpose / Broad Function: Nutrition International (NI)’s Global Technical Services (GTS) Unit, leads on the quality assurance of NI’s research and programs, and the dissemination and translation of new knowledge to influence and improve national and global policies and practice.

The Nutrition-Technical Assistance Mechanism (NTEAM) is a way through which governments and other nutrition stakeholders can access NI’s technical expertise.

With support from UK aid from the UK Government and as a part of NTEAM, the Technical Assistance for Nutrition (TAN) project seeks to improve the capacity of Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) countries to design, deliver and track the progress of nutrition programs and to generate, learn from and adopt knowledge of what works.

Under TAN, NI is providing technical assistance (TA) to help SUN Focal Points, in select countries, overcome gaps in capacity for the design and delivery of multi-sectoral national nutrition plans.

Under TAN, NI is also working closely with, and providing TA support to the SUN Movement Secretariat (SMS). TAN taps into its global hub to source and deploy the expertise needed. The project aims to accelerate the achievement of better health and nutrition status of populations by ensuring that governments are better equipped to act swiftly to scale up nutrition in their countries.

Priority client SUN countries currently include: Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia in Africa; and Bangladesh, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines in Asia.

The TAN Regional Project Assistant (PA) will provide financial, programmatic, and administrative support to the TAN team in Nairobi and Dakar for implementation and coordination of the TAN project.

TAN is recruiting a dynamic, collaborative professional keen to join a dedicated and ambitious team.

This position will be based in Nairobi.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Financial Administration:

· Assist TAN project staff in preparing all necessary documentation related to program activities, including contracts, purchase orders and travel letters

· Assist TAN project staff in the updating of the Contract Database, maintaining relevant entries, and running reports/analyses as needed.

· Assist TAN program staff with the management and tracking of contract budgets, milestones, deliverables and reports

· Assist in administering the consultancy assignments including preparation of contracts, contract amendments, checking invoices, timely submission of reports and other follow-up action.

Project Management Administration:

· In consultation with TAN project staff, liaise with consultants on the submission of technical and financial reports.

· Support regular review of internal TAN processes, information management and support systems; suggest changes/improvement and update guidance document as necessary;

· Prepare and update as needed guidance notes to support standardizing and storing TAN documentation.

General Administration

· Coordinate and arrange travel itineraries, flights, accommodation, airport transport, visas, travel authorizations, and other necessary documentation for project staff, consultants as well as project specific workshop participants and visitors.

· Assist with the organization and logistics of conference calls, meetings and workshops and record draft minutes as needed.

· Complete expense claims reports for project staff.

· Provide general office administrative services to program staff, such as faxing, scanning, printing, photocopying and filing.

Any other related duties, as requested.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

This position does not have supervisory responsibility.

Education / Professional Designations / Experience:

Education

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or other related field from a recognized university or an acceptable combination of education and experience.

Experience:

· 5 years’ experience working in an office environment in a similar position.

· 3 years’ experience working in a program-support capacity.

· Experience working with databases is an asset.

Language Skills: Fluency in English and French is mandatory.

Travel Requirements: No travel requirements for this position.

Other Specific Skill Requirements:

· Ability to plan and organize work to meet deadlines

· Ability to accommodate to new situations within the organization and project (flexibility)

· Ability to work under pressure

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing

· Attention to details

· Judgment

· Initiative

· Integrity

How to Apply

If you are seeking a challenging role with a growing organization, we want to hear from you.

Please log in to https://nutritionintl.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=44 and submit your resume and cover letter by May 25, 2018.









Job Vacancy: Senior Project Officers, Technical Assistance for Nutrition (TAN)

Location: Africa Regional Office, Nairobi, Kenya

TAN is recruiting for two (2) dynamic, collaborative professionals keen to join a dedicated and ambitious team. Each Senior Project Officer (SPO) will be responsible to lead TAN activities across a number of TAN African countries (specific countries for each SPO will be decided upon recruitment).

Overall Accountability and Function: The TAN SPO leads in-country engagement with 4-5 TAN African SUN countries, and is responsible for all aspects of TAN TA provision in these countries. The SPO is expected to conduct periodic in-country missions to prioritize TA needs; develop and maintain productive relationships with key nutrition partners.

The SPO is accountable for developing clear Terms of Reference (ToRs) for TA assignments, recruiting strong TA providers and providing ongoing oversight throughout delivery of TA to ensure adherence to contracts and client expectations.

This position directly reports to the TAN Project Manager (based in Ottawa, Canada), indirectly reports to the Africa Regional Director (based in NI Nairobi Regional Office) and requires frequent communication with NI Regional and Country colleagues.

The SPO is expected to work closely with NI TAN’s Project Managers, SPOs, Project Officers and Project Assistants throughout the TAN project.

Supervisory Responsibilities: There may be supervisory responsibility to oversee TAN Africa Regional staff. This will be determined during the recruitment process.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Identification, Prioritization and Recruitment of Technical Assistance (TA) needs

Work closely with NI and TAN staff, SUN Focal Points and networks (civil society, business, UN, and donor networks), multi-stakeholder platforms, DFID and other nutrition partners to:

· identify, specify, assess and prioritise TA needs for each assigned country;

· develop clear and relevant ToRs for prioritized TA needs;

· source and select appropriate national and/or international TA providers; and

· negotiate contracts with, manage and monitor the performance of TA providers.

Monitoring and Oversight of TA Provision

· Conduct on-boarding of TA providers to ensure clarity of expectations

· Provide ongoing support and mentoring as needed to TA providers on technical and administrative issues

· In coordination with NI colleagues, review TA deliverables and conduct regular monitoring of TA delivery

· Coordinate satisfaction surveys and exit interviews

· Help ensure Value for Money (VfM) principles are incorporated throughout the TA process

· Help ensure gender is considered in the above processes in line with NI and TAN tools

Coordination and Representation

· Work closely with TAN colleagues, Africa Regional Director and NI Country Directors to ensure good coordination and information sharing

· Ensure partners are regularly consulted and updated on in-country discussions and progress

· Represent TAN at external technical meetings, as delegated.

Knowledge Management and Learning from TA

· In collaboration with TAN colleagues and partners, identify, document and share knowledge/lessons for internal and external communication purposes

· Provide input to TAN reporting as requested

Any other related duties as assigned by supervisor.

Education / Professional Designations / Experience

Education:

· Post graduate degree (or equivalent qualifications) in nutrition, public health, and/or related field.

Experience:

· Experience with, and sound understanding of health systems.

· Minimum 5 years of experience in project management supporting social sector international development.

· Experience in the provision of technical assistance an asset.

· Field experience in a developing country and/or experience in a cross-cultural environment an asset

· Experience in working with DFID will be an advantage

· Experience in working with multistakeholder platforms and processes, or other complex collaboration platforms across sectors, including health, agriculture, education and social protection.

Language Skills

· Superior communications skills (verbal and written).

· Fluency in English – both reading and writing – is essential.

· Knowledge of other languages spoken in countries supported by NI is an asset (e.g. French).

Travel Requirements

Based in Nutrition International’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, Kenya.

The SPO position will be required to travel internationally (approximately 8-10 weeks annually).

Other Specific Skill Requirements:

· Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills, maturity, tact and discretion.

· Ability to work in cross disciplinary and cross cultural teams.

· Ability to plan and organize work to meet deadlines

· Ability to work with minimal supervision

· Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

· Ability to work effectively and harmoniously with colleagues to achieve team goals.

· Ability to listen and appreciate alternative perspectives.

· Ability and willingness to think outside the box.

How to Apply

How to Apply

If you are seeking a challenging role with a growing organization, we want to hear from you.