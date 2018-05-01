NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Mercy Corps

Internship Announcement





Position: Talent Intern

Location: Nairobi

General Position Summary: The goal of this internship is to support the implementation of various People Team projects handled by the Global Recruitment Advisor.

The Talent Intern will review the talent acquisition tools used by Global HR teams in Mercy Corps and develop standard templates and tools that could be adopted by all countries.

Learning Objectives

At the completion of this internship, the intern will:

· Have a strong understanding of recruitment, its challenges and approach;

· Acquire knowledge and experience in strategic recruitment planning;

· Understand preparation required to off board team members;

· Learn multiple administrative support functions and tasks within a fast paced, interactive office work environment;

· Gain skills in cross collaboration communication, non-complex problem solving and time management;

· Gain understanding of Mercy Corps mission and objectives.

Essential Functions:

The Intern will support the Global Recruitment Advisor through the following activities:

· Developing a recruitment tracker;

· Reviewing internal recruitment tools and make recommendations on final tools to be adopted;

· Developing an off-boarding tool;

· Reviewing the Practitioners guide and make recommendations.

Deliverables:

· A recruitment tracker;

· Report with recommendations of recruitment tools to be adopted;

· Off-boarding tool/guide;

· Report on recommendations to the Practitioners guide.

Ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications:

· University degree in the field of business administration or any other related field;

· English fluency, spoken and written;

· Prior exposure offering support in a HR department;

· Excellent communication skills;

· The aptitude to plan, organize and prioritize the tasks of a team;

· A good mastery of Excel and database management;

· Strong writing and analytical skills required;

· Ability to respect Mercy Corps procedures, to meet deadlines, to work independently and cooperatively with team members is required;

· Patient, calm, and willing to come to work each day with a sense of humor;

· Demonstrated familiarity with the context of a HR department.









Position: Assets Management Assistant (Temporary)

Location: Nairobi

Program / Department Summary: The operations department is committed to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and integrity in daily administration, logistics, procurement, asset management and IT for field offices Kenya.

The overriding objective for all Mercy Corps operations activities are the prompt and effective provision of on-time solutions Mercy Corps’ beneficiary populations in compliance with Mercy Corps’ and donor policies, procedures, regulations and specifications.

General Position Summary: The Asset Management Assistant will ensure accurate record keeping of all Mercy Corps assets, Donor assets and exceptional items that require registration and movement tracking in accordance with the Mercy Corps Asset Management Manual.

Essential Job Responsibilities:

· Read and have a clear understanding of the Mercy Corps Asset Management Manual and all procedures;

· Ensure that procedures outlined in the Mercy Corps Asset Management Manual are implemented in Mercy Corps Offices;

· Responsible for logging all new Mercy Corps assets in Kenya in the asset register and ensuring the appropriate coding and tags are placed on each item.

· Regularly update asset register with changes and new acquisitions;

· Responsible for coordinating with the procurement and finance teams in identifying all details of assets such as buying price, ledger reference, PR, PO and GRN number etc. The asset register should be accurate and complete;

· Responsible for maintaining the stock of Mercy Corps assets that are not checked out and in use;

· Responsible for checking in/out Mercy Corps owned equipment to authorized staff using the standard Mercy Corps procedures and forms outlined in the Asset Management Manual;

· Responsible for the timely preparation of documentation of any movement of assets in Mercy Corps formats;

· Schedule and conduct physical count of assets on different locations, projects, and sites;

· Provide a monthly physical count/check where all assets are located and their status confirmed; coordinate with the responsible officer for tracking assets in other offices to ensure the locations and status of assets that have moved between offices;

· Update the electronic database monthly and provide an electronic copy to supervisor and Operations Manager as well as maintain printed hard copies that are signed and filed in the assets folder;

· Advise colleagues on guidelines of Mercy Corps assets and equipment use guidelines;

· Ensure all lost, damage, sold, stolen (or other) items are properly recorded in with an approved Disposal of Assets form. Ensure any necessary supplement documentation is completed;

· Advise supervisor on any broken, damaged or destroyed equipment;

· Ensure that all movement of items should go through the Asset Controller, on “GRNs or an Asset Movement Form”;

· Assist the supervisor on updating the master asset inventory, as requested;

· Update inventory records on all the receipts / issues of inventory items from MC warehouse;

· Assist and coordinate project staff on inventory issues. Assist in providing end of project reports on inventory and equipment lists, locations and status;

· Maintain inventories of all Mercy Corps premises (non-expendable properties) conduct regular checks (quarterly);

· Prepare necessary documentation and filing system so as to ensure the smooth running of the office and Procurement and Logistics function including lease agreements, contracts etc.;

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to Mercy Corps and to not jeopardize its humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned.

Organizational Learning: As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

Accountability to Beneficiaries: Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

Supervisory Responsibility: None

Accountability

Reports Directly To: Operations Manager

Works Directly With: Procurement and Logistics teams across all field offices, finance and programs teams

Knowledge and Experience

· Degree in a relevant business field is desired;

· Minimum of 1 year experience in Inventory/asset Management, large scale Logistics operations, or office administration;

· Strong organizational skills;

· Ability to interact effectively with team members;

· Excellent oral and written English skills;

· Strong computer skills on MS Excel, MS Access and MS Word programs;

· Demonstrated ability to multi-task and process information into action as to not delay program activities;

· Clear understanding of procurement ethics and donor compliance is essential;

· Willingness to travel to field offices.

Success Factors

· Conscientious with an excellent sense of judgment;

· Ability to work simultaneously on multiple tasks;

· Willingness and ability to work effectively as part of a team and coordinate with cross-functional teams;

· Strong organizational skills.

Application Procedure:

Interested candidates who meet the above required qualifications and experience should submit a Cover Letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) listing three professional references (including a recent supervisor) to ke-hrkenya@mercycorps.org on or before 26th May, 2017.

The email subject line must clearly show the job title and location they are applying for.

Applications without an appropriate subject heading will be automatically disqualified.

Please do not attach any certificates.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.